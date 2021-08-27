Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week from The Florida Lottery.
Vero Beach man wins $1,000 a week for life from the Florida Lottery
Treasure Coast doctor prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 despite FDA warning
Man, 33, arrested after disturbing school board meeting
Palm Beach County comedian dies from COVID-19
Teen accused of racing arrested after fatal crash

Latest News

"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
Florida school districts can mandate masks for students, judge rules
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates