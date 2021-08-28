Advertisement

City of Boynton Beach honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Boynton Beach hosted a "I have a dream" event at their new amphitheater on Saturday.

The event featured musical performances and a student art showcase in honor of Dr. King.

Their goal was to promote inclusion and diversity.

"The theme for this month is umoja. Which is the Swahili word for unity because we want to make sure that we have everyone coming together in the city of Boynton Beach," said Boynton Beach Mayor Steven B. Grant.

The city plans on holding a similar event in January for Dr. King's birthday.

Get details on upcoming Boynton Beach events at https://www.boynton-beach.org/.

