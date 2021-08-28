Advertisement

Florida Amber Alert issued for 2 children last seen in Deerfield Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for two children.

Zaynah Obidy, a 5-year-old girl, and Zain Obidy, a 6-year-old boy, were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

They may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo.

Max has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 535 series with Florida tag #PJH1B.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says if you spot Carias-Carrilo or the children, do not approach them and contact law enforcement immediately.

