Football games playing with new protocols for fans

Friday's feature game is Wellington vs. Pahokee. It's a party-like atmosphere with the band jamming in the stands fans are happy and the cheerleaders sharing the energy.

This is the essence of high school football in South Florida.

Football game.PNG

But before any of this could take place, new COVID-19 protocols were implemented by the School District of Palm Beach County.

"I do think it was the right decision that way it doesn't spread any more virus going around," Mr. Pagan said.

From here on out spectator capacity has been reduced to 50% meaning a maximum of 2,000 spectators in a stadium and 700 in a gym.

When you're at a game masks are required and that goes for indoor sports as well. Plus social distancing.

Peter Arianas doesn't like the changes.

"I think it's a terrible thing to muzzles on people it's just absolutely ridiculous. I mean we're outside," he said.

Concessions will have bottled drinks and prepackaged snacks.

Practices are now closed on all high school campuses except for college coaches and recruiters.

Also, once the game ends - everything from equipment to the stands will be sanitized.

"We're totally with it because the safety of our children is what we care about," one parent said.

COVID has impacted the football season already. With 6 games in Palm Beach County canceled just last week.

Scripps Only Content 2021