1 dead, 6 injured in Delray Beach boat crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
One person is dead and 6 others injured after a single-vessel boat crash Sunday afternoon in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the intracoastal waterway in the 1000 block of Bel Aire Drive at 5:15 p.m. and found one deceased adult, plus two adults and two children that were trauma alerts who were transported to nearby hospitals.

Two other people were also injured.

