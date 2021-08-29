1 killed, 2 seriously injured in West Palm Beach crash Saturday

A woman was killed and two people were seriously injured Saturday evening in a West Palm Beach crash.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, A 2006 Ford pickup truck stopped in the outside left lane of westbound Southern Boulevard with the hazard lights activated Saturday at 6 p.m., near Kirk Road.

When the truck stopped, the occupants exited the truck to retrieve items that had fallen from the truck and landed on the roadway.

Two pedestrians stopped to assist the occupants of the truck with picking up the items from the roadway.

While picking up items from the roadway, the westbound traffic signals remained red.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge pickup truck failed to slow and yield to traffic and the pedestrians ahead.

The Dodge struck the rear of the Ford, and the crash struck both pedestrians.

A male pedestrian and the driver of the Dodge were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The female pedestrian, identified as Tammie Sue Olbeter, 60, of West Palm Beach, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

PBSO said neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the crash.

