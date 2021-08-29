Benefit concert for Haiti happening Sunday night in West Palm Beach

A community is coming together Sunday night to help Haitians after their island nation was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on August 14.

The ‘Better Days Are Coming Haiti Relief Concert’ takes place at the Heart of Paradise located at 1300 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

It will include a star-studded lineup of local artists and musicians from all over South Florida.

The benefit comes two weeks after a strong earthquake hit Haiti.

More than 2,000 people died and more than 12,000 people were injured plus thousands of homes were destroyed.

Humanitarian aid has been arriving to Haiti in the days after with the most-needed medical equipment, medicines, water, sanitation and hygiene items in support of Haití's population.

The local efforts will reinforce that.

Donations will be collected at the door and 100% of all funds are going toward the ‘We Reach Foundation' and the 'Tear Fund Foundation’, which has volunteers on the ground right now in Haiti.

“Ultimately there comes a time when everyone just has to for the greater good, put their differences aside and come together as one to help other people, other nations. Because I feel if America was in that position everywhere else would be willing to help you know. At the end of the day, we’re all human,” said Weidmayer Pierre, event organizer.

The benefit concert starts at 8pm and lasts until 1am.

Scripps Only Content 2021