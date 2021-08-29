Palm Beach County’s Top 25 frontline workers to be honored Sunday

Last spring, the state reported its COVID-19 case and over a year-and-a-half later with the new variant some workers haven't slowed down.

In response, a large scale parade will honor Palm Beach County’s top front line workers and healthcare heroes.

Organized by SHA’S Community Initiative’s, Inc. and SHE Holdings LLC, 25 people will be honored during a drive-thru parade and ceremony at John Prince Park from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Over the last few weeks, a selection committee sought nominations from the public including doctors, nurses, grocery store workers who kept shelves stocked, county officials who enforced the mask mandate, law enforcement and teachers. On Sunday, the community is invited to partake in a drive-thru parade to honor those selected as the Top 25 frontliners and healthcare heroes.

”Regardless of your political party, regardless of your race, regardless of your job title or if you even don’t have a job — come out and support these community leaders who are making sure we get what we need,” said Shenetria Moore, SHA’S Community Initiatives, Inc. and SHE Holdings LLC CEO and founder.

All 25 people will receive a plaque and gift bag. One lucky front-line worker will also receive a humanitarian award for their contributions amid the pandemic. There is no cost to show your support. To learn more visit, http://sheholdingsllc.com/.

