Renovated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial unveiled in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's been 58 years since Martin Luther King JR. gave his iconic "I have a dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial along the National Mall in Washington D.C. during the historic march on Washington during the civil rights movement.

The movement contributed to the passage of the historic Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Saturday was the unveiling of the newly renovated Dr. King landmark memorial in Currie Park.

The memorial is the largest memorial honoring Dr. King in the state.

It features many quotes from him and a restored water cascade.

The city of West Palm Beach held the ribbon cutting on Saturday.

City officials say they’ve received input from more than 40 members of the Martin Luther King coordinating committee.

The memorial first opened in 2004 and it took about two years to finish restorations on it.

The colors in this design, black and gold, reflect the colors of Alpha Phi Alpha — his fraternity at Boston University.

Community leaders say the landmark embodies King’s fight to bring social justice, economic equity and equality.

“We’ve got to keep teaching, because then we see too much racism and hatred resurrecting its head. We’ve got to put our foot on it and say ‘you’re not going to raise your head anymore,'” said Edith C. Bush, executive director for the Martin Luther King Coordinating Committee.

For nearly six decades, Reverend King’s "I have a dream" speech has remained one of the most impactful orations in history.

