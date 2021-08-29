Sci-fi fans enjoy Ultracon 2021 in West Palm Beach

From live performances to characters from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Star Trek and more, hundreds of people gathered this weekend at South Florida Expo's Ultracon 2021.

Anime fans and Trekkers had a field day as people were able to see one of the largest collections of sci-fi memorabilia.

The Ghostbusters were there showing off their gear and making slime, as well as the Star Wars 501st Legion and the new Outer Rim Guilds.

“The Outer Rim Guilds are a LucasFilm approved Star Wars costuming fan group. We’ve only existed for about six months. So we are relatively new compared to some of the other larger groups out there. The biggest difference between us and some of the other groups is that we allow the creation of custom characters,” said Stephanie Daniels with Outer Rim Guilds.

Get details on the Star Wars costuming fan groups at https://www.fl501st.com/ and https://www.outerrimguilds.org/.

