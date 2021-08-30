1 dead, 6 injured in Highland Beach boat crash

One person is dead and 6 others injured after a single-vessel boat crash Sunday afternoon in Highland Beach.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the Intracoastal Waterway in the 1000 block of Bel Aire Drive at 5:15 p.m. and found one deceased adult, plus two adults and two children who were trauma alerts who were transported to nearby hospitals.

Two other people were also injured.

Long time resident Jini Eastwood heard the screams after a boat crashed in the intracoastal not far from her home on Bel Aire Drive in Highland beach. Eastwood says it was a woman who died.

“They were covered in blood. The woman, her husband was screaming is she dead, I wanted to be with my wife,” said Eastwood. “She was screaming help, help and I said ‘do you want me to call 911?’she said yes. That’s all I knew, and I stayed there. I watched and I went to guide them in here and I knew she was dead.”

While it's unclear tonight what caused the crash, residents say boaters often speed through this area.

“I have been trying to get the town of Highland beach to slow the boats down here because this was inevitable,” said Maggie Chappelear, who lives near the crash site. “I can’t tell you how many close calls my husband and I have had taking out jenny’s boat which is not here right now, it’s just craziness out there.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021