Burrow returns, but Dolphins rally to win

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps of the preseason Sunday against the Dolphins.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, took three snaps with one pass attempt in his only series.

Reid Sinnett started at quarterback for the Dolphins and passed for 343 yards with two touchdowns, including the 34-yard winner on fourth-and-15 to Chris Myarick with 1:21 left.

Gerrid Doaks scored a pair of touchdowns for Miami in the 29-26 win.

