Advertisement

Healthcare workers honored in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

26 healthcare workers were honored with awards on Sunday at a drive-thru celebration in Lake Worth Beach.

“A little kindness goes a long way. We’re all on this together. This is not just the front liners, this is all of palm beach county. In order for us to get where we need to go we gotta put all hands on deck,” said Shenetria Moore with Shays Community Intuitive.

Honorees included physicians, nurses, healthcare organizations, community leaders, and government officials.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Missing Indiana teen found safe in South Florida; 2 women arrested
1 dead, 6 injured in Delray Beach boat crash
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in West Palm Beach crash Saturday
1 dead, 6 injured in Highland Beach boat crash
Sci-fi fans enjoy Ultracon 2021 in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Jupiter Riverwalk named finalist for Florida award
FPL sends crews to Louisiana to help with recovery after Ida
DeSantis vows to win appeal over school mask mandate ruling
Former Delray Beach star killed in S.C. shooting