Jewish Family Services delivers traditional foods to 250 households

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
For those who celebrate Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays, a South Florida nonprofit organization made sure members of faith are able to enjoy the traditional foods.

125 volunteers with Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services delivered meals to more than 600 food pantry recipients across Palm Beach County on Sunday.

“You have volunteers getting involved. You have recipients receiving not only a frozen meal but they also receive a knock on their door. Someone smiling, asking them how they are doing today. And it just connects that client to our community,” said Beth Levine, C.O.O. of Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services.

In total they delivered to over 250 households.

