Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A judge in Ohio has ordered a hospital to use ivermectin to treat a man for COVID-19, despite warnings from federal regulators.

WXIX reports Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with the anti-parasitic drug after his wife sued to force the hospital to use the treatment.

Court records show Smith has been in the hospital for several weeks fighting the virus, and his wife asked for an emergency order for the use of the drug.

The ruling requires the hospital to allow doctors to administer 30 mg of ivermectin to Smith every day for three weeks.

The judge’s two-page order does not explain the reasoning behind his decision.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged the drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

It is approved at specific doses for treating some parasitic worms, but it is not an anti-viral drug, the FDA said on its website. Other forms of ivermectin are used in animals to prevent heartworm disease and certain parasites, and people were warned never to use medications intended for animals on themselves.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

