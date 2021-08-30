Advertisement

Jupiter Riverwalk named finalist for Florida award

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced three finalists for its "Great Places in Florida" award.

Among the finalists are the Jupiter Riverwalk, a recreational corridor that runs along the eastern shoreline of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Jupiter Ridge Natural Area to the Jupiter Inlet.

The riverwalk connects visitors to restaurants, shops, marinas, Harbourside Place and the Jupiter Inlet.

Cast your vote now through Sept. 30. to help the Jupiter Riverwalk win the award.

The Great Places Award is the APA Florida Chapter's gold standard in terms of exemplifying a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. Before submitting your vote, please read the description of each place to determine which best represents the aforementioned qualities.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Missing Indiana teen found safe in South Florida; 2 women arrested
1 dead, 6 injured in Delray Beach boat crash
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in West Palm Beach crash Saturday
1 dead, 6 injured in Highland Beach boat crash
Sci-fi fans enjoy Ultracon 2021 in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Healthcare workers honored in Lake Worth Beach
FPL sends crews to Louisiana to help with recovery after Ida
DeSantis vows to win appeal over school mask mandate ruling
Former Delray Beach star killed in S.C. shooting