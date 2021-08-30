Jupiter Riverwalk named finalist for Florida award

The Florida chapter of the American Planning Association has announced three finalists for its "Great Places in Florida" award.

Among the finalists are the Jupiter Riverwalk, a recreational corridor that runs along the eastern shoreline of the Intracoastal Waterway from the Jupiter Ridge Natural Area to the Jupiter Inlet.

The riverwalk connects visitors to restaurants, shops, marinas, Harbourside Place and the Jupiter Inlet.

Cast your vote now through Sept. 30. to help the Jupiter Riverwalk win the award.

The Great Places Award is the APA Florida Chapter's gold standard in terms of exemplifying a true sense of place, cultural and historical interest, community involvement, and a vision for tomorrow. Before submitting your vote, please read the description of each place to determine which best represents the aforementioned qualities.

