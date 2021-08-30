Miami agent: Dolphins 'absolutely' working to acquire Deshaun Watson

Miami-based sports agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday that he "wouldn't be surprised to see Deshaun Watson with the Miami Dolphins for the first game of the regular season."

It's the latest saga in the ongoing reports about the future home of the disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback, who is facing numerous sexual assault allegations.

"The Dolphins are absolutely working on this deal with the Texans," Rosenhaus told WSVN amid reports that Miami is the apparent frontrunner for Watson.

But Miami head coach Brian Flores would neither confirm nor deny that trade talks were taking place between the teams.

"Reports (and) speculation are not things we really get into," Flores told reporters Sunday after Miami's 29-26 preseason victory at Cincinnati. "Look, I understand the question, but as I've said in the past, any conversations we have or don't have with other clubs are going to be internal. I've been pretty steadfast about that -- with our players, with other clubs -- and that will remain the case."

The Dolphins selected former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and proclaimed him the starter headed into this season.

But could it be that Flores and general manager Chris Grier have their sights set on another franchise quarterback?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks to head coach Brian Flores during the first half of a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

If so, Flores didn't address it publicly, nor did he reveal if he's even spoken to Tagovailoa about the trade rumors. But he did say he's "very confident in Tua."

"He's done a lot of good things this spring, this offseason, this training camp," Flores said. "He played well last week. Again, my conversations with the players are going to always remain between me and that player. I talk to a lot of players every day. Obviously, I spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks. But, yeah, those conversations will remain between myself and that player."

Aside from the obvious holdup of clearing any legal hurdles surrounding Watson, another potential obstacle is the value of the deal.

The Texans are reportedly seeking three first-round picks and two second-round picks for Watson.

Nevertheless, Flores stopped short of saying the Dolphins aren't interested in him.

"I would say that I'm interested in the players that are on our team," Flores told reporters. "That's what I am interested in. … I'm interested in the guys (who) didn't play today (who) were focused on our recovery and being fresh for next week. That's what I would say. I'm interested in the players on the Miami Dolphins."

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first half, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Houston.

Watson didn't play in any of Houston's three preseason games. In his place was Tyrod Taylor, who signed with the Texans in March and is the presumptive starter headed into the regular season.

Flores didn't divulge much more during a Monday morning media session, but he did say all the trade rumors are part of the job.

"I think there's always rumors," he said. "There's always speculation. There's always some form of distractions and I think as a team we've got to block that stuff out and play. I thought they did that yesterday and I think that's something that all players deal with in the National Football League. There's always something going on."

For now, it still seems to be "Tua time" in Miami.

"But I do think there's a legitimate possibility that the Dolphins will acquire one of the best players in the NFL in Deshaun Watson, and if he can clear those legal hurdles, man, the Dolphins have a franchise quarterback for the first time since Dan Marino," Rosenhaus said.

