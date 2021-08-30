Advertisement

Miami transfer named starting QB for Owls

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N'Kosi Perry will be the starting quarterback for Florida Atlantic to begin the 2021 season.

The Miami transfer was named the starter for Saturday's season opener at Florida, FAU announced Sunday.

Perry played for the Hurricanes for three seasons before transferring to FAU in the spring.

He's probably best remembered for his performance in rallying Miami from a 27-7 fourth-quarter deficit to beat rival Florida State 28-27 in 2018.

FAU head coach Willie Taggart was in his first season with the Seminoles during that game.

Perry was 6-3 as a starter at Miami. He threw for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns with 217 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Owls were 5-4 in Taggart's first season at FAU. Quarterbacks Nick Tronti and Javion Posey split time as the starter last season.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Missing Indiana teen found safe in South Florida; 2 women arrested
1 dead, 6 injured in Delray Beach boat crash
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in West Palm Beach crash Saturday
Vero Beach police look to identify shoplifting suspects
Mapp Road Town Center ribbon cutting ceremony held in Palm City

Latest News

1 dead, 6 injured in Highland Beach boat crash
Burrow returns, but Dolphins rally to win
Jewish Family Services delivers traditional foods to 250 households
Sci-fi fans enjoy Ultracon 2021 in West Palm Beach