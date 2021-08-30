Advertisement

Tropical Storm Kate forms in Atlantic Ocean

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The tropics continue to be active in the Atlantic Basin.

In addition to Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, a new tropical storm formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said in a 9:30 a.m. statement that satellite-derived wind data indicated that a depression had strengthened into Tropical Storm Kate.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 45 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is located about 750 miles east, northeast of the Leeward Islands, and moving north at 8 mph.

Kate is expected to move over the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocean, not posing a threat to land at this time.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday.

