Tropical Storm Kate forms in Atlantic Ocean

The tropics continue to be active in the Atlantic Basin.

MORE: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center

In addition to Hurricane Ida making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, a new tropical storm formed Monday morning in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm #Kate Advisory 10: Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Kate. Expected to Move Over the Open Waters of the Central Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2021

The National Hurricane Center said in a 9:30 a.m. statement that satellite-derived wind data indicated that a depression had strengthened into Tropical Storm Kate.

MORE: How you can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 45 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is located about 750 miles east, northeast of the Leeward Islands, and moving north at 8 mph.

Kate is expected to move over the open waters of the Central Atlantic Ocean, not posing a threat to land at this time.

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is forecast by Thursday.

Scripps Only Content 2021