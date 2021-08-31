Advertisement

Air filtration systems gaining popularity as pandemic continues

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With COVID-19 continuing to impact many of our lives, families and businesses are looking for ways to improve the air quality inside their homes and buildings.

Jupiter homeowner Trish Newell said she bought an air filtration system last year.

"My husband has really bad allergies. Every morning he would wake up and sneeze 10 to 15 times religiously for a long period of time. Probably for at least nine years. We installed the APCO-X from Fresh Air-UV and his sneezing has completely stopped," Newell said.

Newell said the added bonus is having the filtration system improve the house's air quality, especially during the pandemic.

Trish Newell discusses her decision to install a new air filtration system in her home.
Trish Newell discusses her decision to install a new air filtration system in her home.

"I feel like it's extra protection for my family," Newell said.

Air filtration systems are in high demand now among homeowners.

"We are purifying the air using activated carbon and UV light for multiple tasks, actually sterilizing the air and making sure it's a lot cleaner than it is without it," said Dale Harrison of Fresh-Aire UV.

As workers return to the office, there's also an increase in demand from businesses for air filtrations.

Dale Harrison describes how the technology in the filtration system purifies the air.
Dale Harrison describes how the technology in the filtration system purifies the air.

"People were spending more time at home because of the pandemic and now with the transition going back to the workplace, people are seeing more of the need prepping the establishments for cleaner indoor quality," Harrison said.

Newell said the filtration has multiple benefits for her home.

"As far as purification, it takes smelly odors out of your home, so let's say you are cooking and you smell that afterwards, it will be completely gone by the next day not lingering in your household. It's just good for multiple reasons," Newell said.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Boca Raton getting its first Chick-fil-A, despite traffic concerns
14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot in Greenacres
Former Delray Beach star killed in S.C. shooting
Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Missing Indiana teen found safe in South Florida; 2 women arrested

Latest News

Doctors weigh-in on opioid-related deaths amid the pandemic
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
Woman killed in Highland Beach boat crash identified
PBSO seeks to identify person who swiped donation box