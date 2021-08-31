Air filtration systems gaining popularity as pandemic continues

With COVID-19 continuing to impact many of our lives, families and businesses are looking for ways to improve the air quality inside their homes and buildings.

Jupiter homeowner Trish Newell said she bought an air filtration system last year.

"My husband has really bad allergies. Every morning he would wake up and sneeze 10 to 15 times religiously for a long period of time. Probably for at least nine years. We installed the APCO-X from Fresh Air-UV and his sneezing has completely stopped," Newell said.

Newell said the added bonus is having the filtration system improve the house's air quality, especially during the pandemic.

"I feel like it's extra protection for my family," Newell said.

Air filtration systems are in high demand now among homeowners.

"We are purifying the air using activated carbon and UV light for multiple tasks, actually sterilizing the air and making sure it's a lot cleaner than it is without it," said Dale Harrison of Fresh-Aire UV.

As workers return to the office, there's also an increase in demand from businesses for air filtrations.

"People were spending more time at home because of the pandemic and now with the transition going back to the workplace, people are seeing more of the need prepping the establishments for cleaner indoor quality," Harrison said.

Newell said the filtration has multiple benefits for her home.

"As far as purification, it takes smelly odors out of your home, so let's say you are cooking and you smell that afterwards, it will be completely gone by the next day not lingering in your household. It's just good for multiple reasons," Newell said.

