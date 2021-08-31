Advertisement

Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say

Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

