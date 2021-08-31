Nearly 30,000 treated at Florida's monoclonal antibody sites

The state of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a lofty push this month to increase access to monoclonal antibody treatments for people battling COVID-19.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus

DeSantis announced in Jacksonville on Aug. 12 that the state would establish multiple sites across Florida to offer the treatments for people infected with the coronavirus.

In less than three weeks, the state has set up 21 monoclonal sites from Fort Walton Beach to Miami, including locations at Westgate Park near West Palm Beach and the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.

The treatments are for high-risk individuals who have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the virus.

All of this has been amid the large spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Florida that has put intensive care units under severe strain.

As of Sunday, state health officials said nearly 30,000 people have been treated at the 21 sites in Florida. At the Westgate Park site, nearly 1,500 people have been treated thus far.

Hospitals throughout Florida continue to have limited space due to the influx of COVID-19 patients.

Weesam Khoury, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, said monoclonal antibodies help to save lives and alleviate the strain on hospitals.

"These missions aim to proactively treat individuals newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to treat the virus early and avoid progression into severe illness," Khoury said.

Most of the 21 monoclonal sites are open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free treatments regardless of vaccination status.

Clinical trials have shown that monoclonal antibody treatments demonstrated a 70 percent reduction in hospitalization and death.

However, health officials continue to push for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and advise that these treatments are not a substitute for getting the shot.

The latest figures show that Florida continues to lead the U.S. in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 15,682 people. Texas is second in the U.S. with 14,496 people hospitalized with the virus.

Scripps Only Content 2021