Partly sunny skies and some afternoon showers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and a few stray showers drifting in from offshore. This afternoon, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, hazy morning sunshine followed by PM showers/storms.

Thursday-Friday, a front starts to dig south and scattered storms possible mainly in the afternoon-evening. Saharan Dust continues to filter in and the sunshine we do see will be filtered.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s, drier with some showers and storms possible.

Early next week, staying hot as highs climb to the low 90s with some afternoon showers and storms.

