Second Indian River County school closes because of COVID-19

Just three weeks into the new academic year, and already a second Indian River County school is being forced to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the School District of Indian River County confirmed that Treasure Coast Elementary School near Sebastian is closed until Sept. 13. Students did not attend there on Tuesday.

At least 38 students and 10 employees at the school have tested positive for COVID-19 since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, the spokeswoman said.

Treasure Coast Elementary is the second Indian River County school to close this year because of the pandemic.

Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach is closed until at least Sept. 7 because of the impact of COVID-19 cases, according to Superintendent Dr. David Moore.

