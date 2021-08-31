Advertisement

Wellington man gathering donations to help hurricane victims

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County man with ties to Louisiana is helping to collect donations to assist people hard hit by Hurricane Ida.

Jim Lucas, a Wellington resident who is the president and CEO of Legal Graphicworks in West Palm Beach, spearheaded the effort.

Lucas has family who lives in Louisiana, including his homebound father who resides in New Orleans.

He is collecting non-perishable items including food, diapers, wipes, toiletry items, flashlights and batteries, sanitizing items and other necessities.

Lucas, who also owns a business in Louisiana, plans to personally deliver the donations by the end of the week.

Members of the public can drop off items at the Legal Graphicworks office located at 2475 Mercer Ave. Suite 201 in West Palm Beach.

Call his office at 561-655-0678 if you have questions or need additional information.

