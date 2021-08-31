Advertisement

Woman killed in Highland Beach boat crash identified

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A woman who was killed in a weekend boat crash in Highland Beach has been identified.

Samantha Esposito, 37, of West Palm Beach, was one of seven people ejected from a boat traveling north on the Intracoastal Waterway when it crashed into a seawall near the 1000 block of Bel Aire Drive on Sunday afternoon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Shannon Knowles said Tuesday.

Esposito was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ms. Esposito during this difficult time," Knowles said.

The six other boaters were taken to Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Longtime Highland Beach resident Jini Eastwood heard the screams after the boat crashed not far from her home.

"I knew she was dead," Eastwood told WPTV.

Details about what led to the crash were not revealed. Knowles said the investigation is ongoing.

