Boca Raton woman killed in officer-invoved shooting in Coconut Creek

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Boca Raton woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Coconut Creek Monday evening.

According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Brittni Muldrew, 36, was driving a white Mercedes at a high rate of speed near the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard when she was stopped by police shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by Muldrew and a passenger, a man identified as 49-year-old Levon Lopez, also from Boca Raton.

During the course of the investigation, the officer learned the vehicle had just been reported stolen in Parkland. The officer confirmed the vehicle was stolen and called for additional backup.

According to officials, when two additional officers arrived at the scene, Muldrew reversed the car in the direction of the officers. Two of the officers fired their weapon, striking Muldrew.

Officials said officers performed life-saving measures on Muldrew at the scene, however, she died as a result of the shooting.

Three officers involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital and released Tuesday morning. A K-9 also injured in the incident continues to receive treatment at a local animal hospital.

Lopez was not hurt. He was taken to the Broward County Jail after being charged with murder while engaged in a felony offense and grand theft auto.

The two officers who fired their weapons during the incident remain on administrative leave per department policy.

