Cleveland Clinic Martin Health closing blood draw station due to COVID-19 surge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The rise in COVID-19 cases continues to take its toll on hospitals throughout Florida.

Administrators at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health announced the temporary closure of its outpatient blood draw station to help keep up with the needs of COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says the Martin South Emergency Department has seen a very high number of patients, due in part to the recent COVID-19 surge. To accommodate those volumes, they will be utilizing the admitting and blood draw station areas for patient care as needed.

Patients who need blood draws can visit still their locations at Palm City and the Family Health Center in Stuart. They will be extending hours at the Family Health Center until 6:30 p.m.

