LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board discusses COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on education is taking center stage on Wednesday as the Palm Beach County School Board holds a series of public meetings.

Board members are reviewing the School District of Palm Beach County's latest COVID-19 protocols for students, employees, and visitors at a workshop.

Following that, the school board will have a special meeting to discuss a number of COVID-related items, including voting on an agreement with the Florida Department of Health to open two drive-through COVID-19 rapid testing sites on school district property.

The School District of Palm Beach County has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a warning letter from Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, who's threatening to withhold the salaries of school board members if the district keeps its universal mask mandate in place.

All K-12 Palm Beach County public school students are currently required to wear facial coverings inside school buildings and on school district transportation without the ability to opt out.

The only exceptions are for children with certain medical conditions.

That warning letter was sent to Palm Beach County school leaders on Friday, just before a Leon County judge verbally declared the state cannot punish local school districts for enacting sweeping mask mandates for students.

Despite that critical ruling, the Florida Department of Education has already started withholding the salaries of school board members in Broward and Alachua counties for their mask requirements.

Speaking in Viera on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Judge John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Florida has not officially signed his order into law yet, so any sanctions from the state are perfectly legal at this point.

"There have been some local authorities who have violated the law and have basically taken the decision-making authority out of the hands of parents," DeSantis said. "At the end of the day, just honoring parents' rights and parents making these decisions is really significant."

Once Cooper does officially issue his written order, however, it's unclear if the state will continue to pursue sanctions against school officials.

"We'll see what happens with this written order and then see what happens with the appeal. But I'm very confident," DeSantis said. "Of course, we will appeal immediately. We'll seek a stay of that."

State education leaders said those universal mask mandates are a direct violation of the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, while school districts argued they have the Constitutional authority to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of students by requiring facial coverings.

The U.S. Education Department said it's monitoring the legal situation in Florida and has promised to use federal CARES Act funding to replenish the salaries of any school officials who are punished by DeSantis and the state.

"If the federal government wants to bail out union-backed politicians with tax dollars, that is not a good use to bail out politicians," DeSantis said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks school district sanctions in Viera

According to the latest numbers from the School District of Palm Beach County, there have been 3,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the 2021/22 academic year started on Aug. 10, including 2,985 students and 485 employees.

As of Tuesday, 4,674 students have been told to stay home because of possible exposure to COVID-19.

School Board Member Dr. Debra Robinson on Wednesday will ask Superintendent Michael Burke and school district staffers to "explore any and all options to provide distance learning/simultaneous teaching to mitigate against academic loss while students are quarantined."

Online distance learning that was available to Palm Beach County students last school year is no longer an option after the Florida Department of Education took it away.

If students are forced to stay home because of COVID-19, their make-up work can either be sent to them digitally or it can be picked up at their school's front office.

According to Wednesday's school board agenda, Robinson said board members "should brainstorm potential 'community learning hubs' to allow parents/guardians to work while their students are quarantined."

