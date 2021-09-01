Advertisement

The Ray hotel opens in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Ray is now open for hotel guests in downtown Delray Beach.

The boutique hotel is located on Northeast Second Avenue, a few blocks north of Atlantic Avenue in the Pineapple Grove neighborhood, just one mile from the ocean.

The Ray brings design-focused luxury to Delray Beach.

As more travelers set their sights on vacationing in South Florida, the demand for more hotel space in Delray Beach continues to climb.

The hotel adds 141 rooms, suite and spaces to the growing region.

The project started construction two years ago with the vision of bringing a tropical modern aesthetic to the hotel scene.

Every space inside the hotel will be designed with distinction while combining the clean lines and muted color palette of contemporary design with the exotic greenery and textures often found in South Florida.

In addition to providing event space, the hotel will open with new restaurants positioned to compliment the vibrant food scene of Delray Beach.

Clique Hospitality, known for the popular Lionfish restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, will manage and operate the new restaurants on the property.

Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop will be led by executive chef Joe Zanelli, a culinary master chef who recently relocated to Delray Beach from Las Vegas.

At Ember Grill, diners can expect a modern twist on the traditional neighborhood grill with a South Florida flair.

In addition to hotel guests, the public will also be able to enjoy the Rosewater Rooftop, a sleek lounge and restaurant.

Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop are still hiring staff members to join their team.

Click on each link for more information about the positions at Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop.

