South Florida animal rescues relieve New Orleans' shelters

Sunday, 18 dogs were transported from shelters in the New Orleans area to Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves before Ida's disastrous punch.

"Everybody has such a sense of accomplishment when we do these," said Robin Friedman, Executive Director at Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Big Dog, along with other local shelters, is making room at shelters in New Orleans, by bringing the dogs here.

"We try to go into these areas, pre-storm, and try to relieve some of the rescues if we can," said Friedman.

Wednesday, Big Dog loaded up supplies to head back for a post-storm rescue mission.

"We are loading supplies… water, generators, dog food for the people there, because they're not going to have power for, in some cases for over a month," Friedman said.

The @hsvb is asking you to help 'Clear the Shelters' this weekend to make room for animals from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/g3TQ8J4xNz — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 1, 2021

Big Dog is not alone, grassroots efforts from organizations in New York, New Jersey, and Vero Beach wanting to take in 20 Ida dogs. "So that we can make space to take some animals in from places that have been impacted by the hurricane," said Kate Meghji, CEO of The Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. The shelter plans to host a 'Clear the Shelters' event this weekend to make room for the incoming animals.

On the ground Wednesday, rescuing kittens is American Humane who's president and CEO coordinated efforts from West Palm Beach. "Job number one is to reunite the pet with the pet parent." The foundation has a massive rescue effort going on with the California wildfires.

Rescue organizations working together, to save furry friends' lives. "This is when you find the best of humanity in my opinion," said Friedman.

How to Help

Adopt an animal Foster an animal Financial donations Attend 'Clear The Shelters'

American Humane's pet hurricane checklist

Before the storm

NEVER leave animals behind. Review your evacuation plans and know a safe place where your pets can go if you need to evacuate. Evacuation destinations may include a friend or family member's home, going to a pet-friendly hotel, or temporarily housing your pet(s) at a boarding facility. Plan multiple routes to your safe destination.

Microchip your pets and properly affix a tag on your pet's collar with your name, address, and cellphone number so they may be returned quickly in case you are separated from your pets. Update your microchip registrations and pet license information to ensure it's current and consider including the name and contact information of an out-of-area contact just in case you are unreachable in a disaster zone.

Tie-down or anchor outside objects that might fly about and injure someone.

Double-check your disaster preparedness kit for your pets (e.g., First Aid kit, leashes, and pets' carrying cases, bowls, sanitation materials, chew toy, minimum 3 days, ideally 7-10 days of food, meds, water).

Evacuate your family and pets as early as you can and remember to take your family and your pet's disaster preparedness kit if you do leave.

Bring children and pets inside; bring outdoor animals inside with a carrier ready large enough to turn around and lie down comfortably.

Have a carrier and leashes at the ready.

If your family must evacuate, ALWAYS take your pets with you.

During the storm….if you cannot evacuate

Choose a safe room for riding out the storm—an interior room without windows – and take your entire family there, including your pets.

Stay with pets. If crated, they depend on you for food and water.

Keep your emergency kit in that room with you (food, water, litter, meds).

Know your pet's hiding places. That's where they may run; keep them with you.

Secure exits and cat doors so pets can't escape into the storm.

Do not tranquilize your pets. They'll need their survival instincts should the storm require that.

After the storm

Make sure the storm has fully passed before going outside and assess damages before allowing children or animals out.

Keep dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier, and children close at hand. Displaced objects and fallen trees can disorient pets and sharp debris could harm them.

Give pets time to become re-oriented. Familiar scents and landmarks may be altered and cause a pet to become confused or lost.

Keep kids and animals away from hazards such as downed power lines and water that may be contaminated.

Uncertainty and change in the environment affect animals, presenting new stresses and dangers. Your pet's behavior may change after a crisis, becoming more aggressive or self-protective. Be sensitive to these changes and keep more room between them, other animals, children or strangers. Animals need comforting, too. Comfort your pet with kind words and lots of pats or hugs. If possible, provide a safe and quiet environment, even if it is not their own home.

