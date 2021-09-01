Advertisement

Tropical Storm Larry forms, remnants of Ida create flood risk in Northeast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The remnants of Ida are moving in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast where there is a risk for flooding and tornadoes. This system will move out to sea by Friday.

Kate is now a Tropical Depression and should dissipate over the next couple of days.

The area in the Caribbean Sea still has a low chance of development. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible across parts of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula late this week into the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Larry has formed. Larry is expected to then strengthen into a category 3 hurricane as it move out into the open Atlantic. Both the latest GFS and Euro keep TD12 away from the U.S.

