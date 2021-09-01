Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail

A Boca Raton woman who was shot and killed by police Monday in Coconut Creek had just been released from jail in Palm Beach County.

Brittni Muldrew, 36, was driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz when she was pulled over and reversed the car in the direction of officers, Coconut Creek police said.

Two of the officers fired their guns, fatally wounding Muldrew, police said.

Coconut Creek police say Brittni Muldrew was driving this stolen Mercedes-Benz when she tried to back into officers, who fatally shot her.

A passenger in the car, Levon Lopez, 49, also of Boca Raton, was not injured. He was arrested on charges of murder and grand theft auto.

Lopez appeared before a Broward County judge Wednesday in court, where a judge ordered that he be held without bond.

"There is video surveillance evidence from the gas station or convenience store where the car was stolen from where Mr. Lopez and the driver did both at the same time jump into the stolen vehicle while it was running and left the scene," a lawyer told the judge.

According to court records, Muldrew had been released from the main Palm Beach County jail on Aug. 20 after her arrest on a theft charge out of Broward County.

Records show she has also been arrested several times over the last decade, including pleading guilty to having a crack pipe in her car while driving near Boca Raton last year.

Lopez also has several arrests on his record. He pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to undercover Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies in 2017. He was also accused of stealing credit cards from a woman's vehicle and using them in 2010.

Levon Lopez, 49, faces charges of murder and grand theft auto. A Broward County judge ordered that he be held without bond.

All three officers involved in the incident were treated at a hospital and later released. A K-9 officer was also injured and was being treated by a veterinarian.

Both officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021