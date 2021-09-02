5 games to watch involving Florida teams in 2021

Here's a glance at five of the most important games between Florida teams this season.

Florida International at Florida Atlantic, Oct. 2

Florida Atlantic players celebrate a victory over rival Florida International in the "Shula Bowl," Nov. 13, 2020, in Miami.

Florida Atlantic has won the last four "Shula Bowl" outings, including last year's 38-19 victory. The Owls own a 14-4 all-time record against Florida International and haven't lost at home since 2012.

Florida vs. Georgia, Oct. 30

Georgia running back Zamir White is stopped by Florida safety Brad Stewart Jr. during the first half of a game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida overcame a 14-0 deficit to defeat Georgia 44-28 and snap a three-game losing streak in Jacksonville. The win also gave the Gators the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division crown. In fact, the winner has gone to play in the SEC title game every year since 2015. Although the Bulldogs have won six against their intrastate rival over the last decade, Florida still owns a dominating 22-9 record since 1990 -- the same year Steve Spurrier took over and transformed the Gators into a national power.

Miami at Florida State, Nov. 13

Miami running back DeeJay Dallas celebrates a touchdown in the first half against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell missed last season's Miami game after testing positive for coronavirus and forcing him to watch from home while tight ends coach and deputy head coach Chris Thomsen led the Seminoles from the sideline. The 52-10 beatdown by the Hurricanes was Florida State's most lopsided loss in the series since a 47-0 rout in 1976. Miami's four-game winning streak is the longest since the Hurricanes joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2004.

South Florida at Central Florida, Nov. 26

UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel runs the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.

The "War on I-4" has been lopsided since these two schools -- separated by about 96 miles along Interstate 4 -- resumed their rivalry upon becoming conference foes in 2013. Central Florida is 6-2 since 2013, but the all-time series is tied at six wins each. Will the Knights once again stuff the Bulls on the Friday after Thanksgiving?

Florida State at Florida, Nov. 27

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a way past Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate during the first half of their rivalry game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

For the first time since 1957, Florida and Florida State did not face each other in 2020, despite a push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to ensure that the rivalry wouldn't be disrupted. That may have been just as well for the Seminoles, who have dropped consecutive games against the Gators for the first time since 2009. The Gators snapped a five-game losing streak in 2018, routing Florida State 41-14. Florida dominated the Seminoles the last time they met two years ago, winning 40-17.

