Advertisement

Homicides, suicides outpacing 2020 numbers in Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Homicide and suicide numbers in Palm Beach County continue to be above the rates seen last year, according to figures released Thursday by the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

In a year-to-year comparison, the medical examiner's statistics showed a surge in homicides from at this time this year.

The county said there were 50 homicides in Palm Beach County from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2020, in Palm Beach County.

However, during the same time period this year, the county has already had 75 homicides, a 50 percent increase.

Furthermore, more people are dying by suicide in Palm Beach County than in 2020.

Data shows there were 121 suicide deaths in Palm Beach County at this time last year. Through August of this year, the medical examiner's figures show 147 suicides.

It's unclear how much the stresses of the pandemic have contributed to this violence and loss of life.

The medical examiner's office said Thursday that there were no suicides of people that tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020 and just one in 2021.

A spokesperson said it was unclear if any of the suicide victims had previously tested positive for the virus and had then recovered before ending their life.

On an encouraging note, statistics show drug overdose deaths in Palm Beach County are at lower levels than at this time last year -- 377 so far this year compared to 444 through August 2020.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

5 games to watch involving Florida teams in 2021
Palm Beach County School Board will face 'discipline' for mask mandate, governor says
Trauma kits distributed to Palm Beach County synagogues
Seminoles to honor Bobby Bowden all season long