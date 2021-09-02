Advertisement

Indian River County Humane Society hopes to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Indian River County Humane Society is hoping to rescue some animals in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The shelter so far has committed to rescuing twenty animals, ten dogs, and ten cats.

"We know our shelter friends there are struggling without power, without water and those animals are really in a tough spot," said Kate Meghji, CEO at IRC Humane Society.

Meghji said she would love to rescue more if they can create the space at the shelter.

Currently, the humane society is full of animals.

Meghji said they're looking for foster families and adoptions.

"Across the state right now, between all of the organizations that are participating, I think we're up to about 150 animals total," said Meghji.

Families looking to adopt or become foster families can visit HSVB.org.

Meghji said animals adoptions are half-priced right now during the annual Clear The Shelters event.

She said there is no estimate on when any animals from Louisiana could arrive at the humane society.

