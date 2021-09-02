Advertisement

Man shot, killed at Greenacres motel; woman detained

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Greenacres motel Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. at Paul’s Motel, located in the 5400 block of Lake Worth Road.

According to PBSO, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials said a woman involved in the incident was located and immediately detained.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene investigating the shooting as a homicide.

According to PBSO, there is no threat to the community.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

Dontrell Stephens: Man shot, paralyzed by police dies
City of Riviera Beach fire rescue rolls out monoclonal antibody treatment
Florida judge issues written order allowing school districts to mandate masks
Could Texas-style abortion law come to Florida in 2022?