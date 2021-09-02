Advertisement

Millions in student debt canceled for Palm Beach State College students

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students at Palm Beach State College are one step closer to financial freedom following a critical move from their college.

The local higher learning institution announced that it has wiped out nearly $2.3 million in debt, to help 3,100 students impacted by the pandemic.

The critical lifeline was made possible through the Higher Education Relief Fund from the American Rescue Plan which was signed into law back in March.

Since then, the fund has provided more than $36 billion to colleges and universities across the country to help students pay off debt that is owed to their college or university.

Vice president of Finance and Administration, James Duffie said the response from students has been grateful.

"We got obviously hundreds of responses and feedback mostly of surprise and thankfu ness and folks just said things like, 'A blessing, and oh my god this is going to help me continue in my education, I can pick my classes for fall' and all those kinds of responses you might imagine," said Duffie.

To learn more about the Higher Education Relief Fund, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren

Latest News

Semi-truck struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Indian River County Humane Society hopes to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ida
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Lawsuit filed against Florida Department of Health over COVID-19 data