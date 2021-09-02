Advertisement

Millions in student debt canceled at Palm Beach State College

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Students at Palm Beach State College are one step closer to financial freedom following a critical move from their college.

The institution of higher learning announced that it has wiped out nearly $2.3 million in debt, to help 3,100 students impacted by the pandemic.

The critical lifeline was made possible through the Higher Education Relief Fund from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March.

Since then, the fund has provided more than $36 billion to colleges and universities across the country to help students pay off debt that is owed to their college or university.

James Duffie, vice president of finance and administration, said the response from students has been grateful.

"We got obviously hundreds of responses and feedback mostly of surprise and thankfulness and folks just said things like, 'A blessing' and 'Oh my God, this is going to help me continue in my education. I can pick my classes for fall,' and all those kinds of responses you might imagine," said Duffie.

To learn more about the Higher Education Relief Fund, click here.

