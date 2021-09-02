Palm Beach County School Board will face 'discipline' for mask mandate, governor says

Florida's governor said Thursday he expects Palm Beach County School Board members to be disciplined by the state for keeping the school district's universal mask mandate in place for students.

Superintendent Michael Burke sent a letter to Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Wednesday, saying the district's facial covering requirements are "reasonable" and do not violate a state emergency order issued in early August that gives parents the final say over whether their children are masked in school.

Burke argued "there is not a less restrictive means" to fight the coronavirus in schools following an "explosion of COVID-19 cases" during the 2021/22 academic year.

Corcoran has threatened to withhold the salaries of Palm Beach County School Board members if the district doesn't comply with that state directive.

Speaking in West Palm Beach on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he anticipates the Florida Board of Education will follow through with those sanctions.

"I do think you'll see the Board of Education, in the meantime, discipline the politicians similar to what they did in Alachua," DeSantis said.

The Florida Department of Education is currently withholding the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties after they enacted similar sweeping mask mandates for students.

A Leon County judge verbally ruled on Aug. 27 that DeSantis and state education officials cannot punish school districts for requiring masks for children without the ability to opt out.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, Judge John Cooper of the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court of Florida has not officially signed his order into law yet.

So for now, DeSantis has argued that any sanctions issued against school leaders are perfectly legal. He's also vowing to appeal Cooper's ruling.

"I'm confident that we are gonna have a very, very strong appeal on that," DeSantis said. "This is really something that the politicians are doing. I think a lot of it's very political."

Palm Beach County School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri said Wednesday evening he's not sure how the state will proceed next.

"I've seen what they're doing to the other two districts, and they've already notified them that they're withholding school board salaries. I believe that's a violation of Judge Cooper's order," Barbieri said.

Barbieri and Burke have vehemently defended the school district's mask mandate, saying board members acted within their Constitutional authority to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of students.

However, DeSantis and state education leaders are adamant that the mandate violates the newly passed Parents' Bill of Rights, which empowers parents and guardians to make health care decisions for their children.

"With respect to Floridians' constitutional freedoms, there has been no determination that has concluded a face-covering requirement for students is unconstitutional," Burke wrote in his letter to Corcoran. "Nothing in the Parents' Bill of Rights prohibits a face-covering requirement."

"Some people really want masks. Some people really don't," DeSantis said. "Why don't we just empower parents, let them make the best decision for their kids, and I think it'll end up working out."

The governor delivered his remarks Thursday at the Florida Department of Health in West Palm Beach, where he announced the state has administered 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments at more than 20 sites to COVID-19 patients.

The treatments like Regeneron are lab-made proteins that assist your immune system in fighting off the virus.

DeSantis said the free treatments have led to a 25% reduction in daily hospital admissions for COVID-19, as well as a decline in emergency room visits for COVID-like illness.

"We saw the need to let people know about early treatment. We saw the need to provide easier access to people for this early treatment," DeSantis said. "And this is something that is working. It's having a positive effect."

For more information about where to find monoclonal antibody treatments in Florida, click here.

