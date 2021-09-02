Advertisement

Palm Beach Gardens High School given 'all clear' after lockdown for 'potential threat'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach Gardens High School was under a Code Yellow Lockdown for a "potential threat" Thursday morning.

A Code Yellow means that students and teachers must stay inside their classroom, but continue normal activities inside.

Dozens of students were waiting in the bleachers next to the football field as school police investigated a potential threat.

The lockdown ended just after 9:30 a.m., but it's still not clear what prompted it.

The Palm Beach County School District did call parents to say that the students are safe and there is no need for them to pick up their child.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash

Latest News

Millions in student debt canceled at Palm Beach State College
Palm Beach County leaders to give COVID-19 update
Gov. DeSantis to talk COVID-19 pandemic in West Palm Beach
Indian River County Humane Society hopes to rescue animals impacted by Ida