Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
Homicides, suicides outpacing 2020 numbers in Palm Beach Co.
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff