Semi-truck struck by train in Lake Worth Beach
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A semi-truck was struck by a train in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.
The crash is expected to closed Dixie Highway from 14th Ave. to 12th Ave. for hours.
The semi-truck can still be seen on the tracks and crews have been spraying foam to prevent a fire.
Officials haven't yet revealed the circumstances leading up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for breaking updates.
Scripps Only Content 2021