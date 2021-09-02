Advertisement

Semi-truck struck by train in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A semi-truck was struck by a train in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

The crash is expected to closed Dixie Highway from 14th Ave. to 12th Ave. for hours.

The semi-truck can still be seen on the tracks and crews have been spraying foam to prevent a fire.

Officials haven't yet revealed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for breaking updates.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren

Latest News

Indian River County Humane Society hopes to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ida
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Lawsuit filed against Florida Department of Health over COVID-19 data
South Florida animal rescues relieve New Orleans' shelters