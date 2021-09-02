Semi-truck struck by train in Lake Worth Beach

A semi-truck was struck by a train in Lake Worth Beach Thursday morning.

The crash is expected to closed Dixie Highway from 14th Ave. to 12th Ave. for hours.

The semi-truck can still be seen on the tracks and crews have been spraying foam to prevent a fire.

Officials haven't yet revealed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for breaking updates.

