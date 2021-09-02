Advertisement

Seminoles to honor Bobby Bowden all season long

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Florida State is paying tribute to legendary former football coach Bobby Bowden this season.

The school announced Wednesday that a Bowden patch would be added to the sleeve of players' jerseys, while Bowden's signature will be featured on the back of their helmets.

Bowden's iconic hat and "Bobby" signature will be painted on each 25-yard line opposite the Atlantic Coast Conference logos.

Bowden, who died of pancreatic cancer last month at the age of 91, coached Florida State for 34 seasons, leading the Seminoles to 12 ACC championships and two national titles.

The playing field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium is already named for Bowden, and there is a petition circulating online to rename Stadium Drive after him.

The Seminoles open their season Sunday night at home against No. 9 Notre Dame.

