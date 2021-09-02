Advertisement

Trauma kits distributed to Palm Beach County synagogues

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holidays this month, a local group is increasing security to protect worshippers.

For the first time, the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County will distribute trauma kits to 31 local synagogues.

In the event of a tragedy, these supplies will help those at the scene to treat life-threatening injuries until first responders arrive.

Ahead of the High Holidays, our J-Secure Security Program is distributing trauma kits to our local synagogues and...

Posted by Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County on Monday, August 30, 2021

The trauma kits contain medical essentials such as bandages, gloves and tourniquets.

Rosh Hashanah begins Monday at sundown followed by Yom Kippur later this month.

All of this comes amid a rise in antisemitism in America, prompting Jewish groups in Florida to spend thousands on security.

The Anti-Defamation League reported earlier this year that Florida is now also home to the fourth most antisemitic incidents in the United States.

Click here to learn how to report antisemitism and more about security at local synagogues.

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

