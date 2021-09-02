Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

