Venice, Fla. chiropractor at center of mask exemption controversy releases statement

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After Sarasota Schools released a new medical form that parents must get signed in order for their child to be given a mask exemption, a Venice chiropractor who has been at the center of the debate has released a statement.

Earlier this week, Sarasota County Schools released a revised medical form that limits the type of medical practitioners that can give a student a medical exemption. The change came after local chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch began signing hundreds of forms for parents who did not want their students wearing a mask.

Sarasota County Schools have a mask mandate with no opt-option for parents.

On Tuesday afternoon, the superintendent of the Sarasota County School District announced schools would no longer accept opt-out forms signed by Busch or any other chiropractor. A notice to parents from Dr. Brennan Asplen said starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, the school district will only accept forms signed by licensed medical doctors, osteopathic physicians or advanced registered nurse practitioners.

“The School Board’s face mask policy mandates that students, employees, visitors, and vendors wear face masks unless they meet certain exceptions or qualify for legally-required accommodations,” Asplen’s letter said.

Busch defended his actions to ABC7 Tuesday afternoon. “I have not directly heard from the school district but I am more than happy to sit down with the school district,” said Busch. “I’m not trying to do something that’s shady, irrefutable, unethical. I’ll sit down, I would be happy to come to them.”

He then released the following statement to ABC7:

Dr. Busch is disappointed to learn that the Sarasota County School Board has chosen to reject every single medical exemption to the mask mandate signed by Twin Palms Chiropractic, despite those exemptions previously being accepted, and despite the school board continuing to accept exemptions from other licensed chiropractic physicians, dentists, and psychologists who are no longer able to grant exemptions under the new form. As a licensed chiropractic physician in the State of Florida, Dr. Busch is specifically permitted under Florida statute to “examine, analyze, and diagnose the human living body and its diseases.” This would include being able to diagnose a condition of the human living body that would provide a medical reason for a student to be exempted from the mask mandate, which is corroborated by the ability of a licensed chiropractic physician to assess a student’s ability to participate in school athletics in Florida.

Nevertheless, parents received an email from the school district late last night informing them that their exemptions were being rejected because they were signed by a licensed chiropractic physician. Further, the school district informed parents that new exemptions from physicians would only be accepted “when such certification is made in good faith and consistent with best practices and standards of care provided by the Department of Health regulations and Florida Law.” By choosing to reject only those exemptions from Twin Palms Chiropractic, the school district ostensibly stepped into the shoes of regulating the medical profession and unilaterally deciding whether a medical exemption “is made in good faith,” all without providing the student and medical provider notice and an opportunity to be heard.

In three short weeks since school started, The Sarasota County School Board has continually adjusted its policy making parents jump through hoops to meet its ever-changing guidelines. Initially, students were allowed to attend school without masks. Then, enacted a mask mandate that permitted a student to be excused for “medical reasons.” To now determining what “medical reasons” are legitimate.

Initially, exemptions from any licensed physician in the State of Florida were accepted. Unfortunately, some parents found themselves confronted with situations where they had legitimate medical reasons to be exempted from the mask mandate but were being told by their physicians that because of policy they were unable to sign the exemptions. As a result, students turned to Dr. Busch, who has an established policy of meeting personally with each student and parent and/or legal guardian to determine whether a medical condition within the scope of practice as a licensed chiropractic physician exists which warrants the granting of a mask exemption. On Monday, August 30, 2021, Dr. Busch and an associate personally met with and examined numerous students over a seven-hour period to determine whether they had medical reasons to be exempted from the mask mandate, all at no cost to the student or their family. Dr. Busch and his associate turned away people who did not have a medical reason that warranted an exemption. Now that those exemptions have been rejected by the school board, students’ options are limited.

Through its actions over the past three weeks, the Sarasota County School Board went from overseeing a school district, to determining what is best for students despite how their parents felt, to finally deciding what healthcare profession can legitimately treat a student and grant an exemption to the mask mandate. The chairwoman of the Sarasota County School Board, Shirley Brown, stated on August 20, 2021, “… yes, we do have to take some of your rights back sometimes for the health of all,” including previously proclaiming that “parents do not have the all encompassing right to raise their child.”

Dr. Busch is currently focusing his efforts on facilitating an event on September 11, 2021, whereby he is encouraging local medical physicians, osteopathic physicians, and advanced registered nurse practitioners who are licensed in the State of Florida to attend and meet with and examine students for medical reasons that would warrant an exemption from the mask mandate.

