WPTV and American Red Cross host telethon to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

South Florida was fortunate enough to avoid the wrath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 storm, but South Floridians know all too well the devastation that can be left behind.

Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the U.S., joining the ranks of Hurricane Andrew, which battered South Florida in 1992, and Hurricane Katrina, which caused more than 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage in and around New Orleans in 2005.

WPTV is partnering with the American Red Cross for an all-day virtual telethon to help those impacted by Ida on Thursday.

Your donation will provide food the shelter for those who were devastated by the storm.

To help, you can call 866-477-4483 now to speak with a live operator or text IDA to 90999 until 7 p.m.

Since Ida made landfall, the Red Cross has already served more than 17,800 meals and snacks, provided more than 6,800 overnight stays in emergency lodgings and more.

