Advertisement

Charlotte County Sheriff searching for purse theft suspect

CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.
CCSO is hoping someone will recognize this theft suspect.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are hoping someone will recognize this incredibly clear photo of a purse theft suspect in a bank drive-thru.

On July 27, the pictured suspect stole a purse including the victim’s personal identification and credit cards. The victim was notified that a transaction was conducted at the local BB&T Bank in Englewood where the subject used the victim’s personal ID, wrote a counterfeit check, and obtained $1,450.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officials took the opportunity on social media to mock the suspect who didn’t seem to realize how clear bank cameras are, “This is a PRICELESS shot... someone has to recognize her. We’re hoping to cash her outside, how ‘bout dat?”

Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app or calling the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash victim ID'd as serial killer in decades old deaths
Woman fatally shot by police had just been released from jail
Millions in student debt canceled for Palm Beach State College students
'Graphic' note threatening mass shooting found at Jensen Beach High School
Port St. Lucie man walks out of ICU after having to be flown from Mexico

Latest News

Holocaust survivor to share experience with students
Veteran honors fallen soldiers with a '5k a day'
Gavel
Florida man convicted of COVID relief fraud
Florida adds 1,338 COVID deaths and reports 21,000+ new cases