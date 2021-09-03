Florida adds 1,338 COVID deaths and reports 21,000+ new cases

Florida reported an additional 1,338 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the deaths were all reported on Thursday, they didn't all happen in one day. They span back weeks, but the total death count of 45,909 listed by the CDC on Thursday represents a significant increase from the 44,571 listed a day earlier.

The new data makes August the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic with 5,721 deaths, surpassing 5,469 COVID-19 fatalities in January before vaccines were widely available.

The death toll in August shows an average of about 184 deaths per day and it’s likely more August fatalities are still to be input.

The state also reported 21,392 new COVID-19 cases and another decline in hospitalizations, down to 14,416 as of Aug. 31.

Florida ranks third highest in the U.S. for total deaths. It's ranked 18th per 100,000 people.

